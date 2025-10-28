Historic Atlanta cemetery listed among scariest in state

ATLANTA — An Atlanta historic cemetery has been named as one of the state’s scariest, according to a recent survey conducted by Choice Mutual.

The survey, which polled 3,004 Americans, asked participants which graveyard they would be least prepared to visit alone at night.

Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta was listed as the third scariest in the state behind two Savannah cemeteries, Bonaventure Cemetery and Colonial Park Cemetery.

“You don’t need to believe in ghosts to feel something in these places,” said Anthony Martin, founder of Choice Mutual. “Cemeteries are where stories outlive the people who told them – and that’s what really makes them haunting.”

Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, the city’s oldest public burial ground, is a blend of history and ghostly tales. Visitors have claimed to hear marching boots or smell cigar smoke near the Confederate section, suggesting that the past lingers in the air, the survey said.

Bonaventure Cemetery is renowned for its moss-draped oaks and marble angels, creating a picturesque yet eerie atmosphere. Visitors have reported sudden cold drafts and faint humming near the Gracie Watson statue, a grave often adorned with toys by locals.

Colonial Park Cemetery, located in Savannah’s historic district, has a history marked by yellow fever, duels, and desecration during the Civil War. The gravestones are known to lean and crumble, and some locals believe the spirits there are not welcoming to tourists.

Nationally, Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in New York was ranked as the scariest graveyard in the United States. Known for its connection to Washington Irving’s Headless Horseman, the cemetery is steeped in folklore and eerie tales.

Other notable mentions in the national ranking include Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania and Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, each with their own unique stories of hauntings and historical significance.

