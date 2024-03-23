‘His hand was on the trigger:’ 75-year-old woman recounts being carjacked at Atlanta senior complex

ATLANTA — A 75-year-old woman is still trying to find peace after she says four young men stole her car at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

“He put his arm through the door, through the window, and put the gun to my head in front of my face,” the grandmother told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna. “I just started calling on the name of Jesus.”

She has lived at the Veranda at Carver apartments, a senior living apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, for a decade.

She says she went to her PT Cruiser Wednesday morning and saw four young men wearing hoodies inside the gated parking lot.

The men likely jumped over the five-foot fence to get inside the parking lot.

Hours after stealing the car, police found it off Cleveland Avenue, where it had skidded off the road into some trees.

“This is unthinkable man,” Travarius Jackson, the victim’s son, said “Just to get that call in the morning with your momma screaming that someone just robbed her with a gun. I can’t explain that feeling.”

Jackson says he grew up in the area, attending nearby schools. He says he can’t believe that his mom became a target.

“Everybody knows the youths are getting out of control right now,” Jackson said “It kinda hit different when they target the senior citizens. When we were coming up, you don’t mess with no senior citizens or kids.”

He says he wants the community to come together. He hopes that crimes like this stop happening and that younger folks don’t throw their lives away.

“I hope y’all see this and change your life. You can’t keep doing this because you are going to throw your life away or get yourself killed,” Jackson said.

Atlanta police say no arrests have been made in connection with the carjacking.

