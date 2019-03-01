  • High-speed police chase ends in crash; driver on the run, police say

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police say a police chase ended Friday morning with a car slamming into a light pole in west Midtown.The driver ran from the scene, police said.  

    The Georgia Department of Public Safety said an officer tried to stop a car on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after the car nearly hit a Capitol police officer, according to police.

    When the officer tried to pull the car over, the driver sped off and led the officer on a chase,  police said. The driver eventually crashed the car on Whitehall Street at Northside Dr., then ran from the scene.

    Photos from the scene show the mangled car and debris littering the road. The crash took out two power poles and a traffic light, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

    Georgia State Patrol is still investigating. It is unclear if the driver was hurt in the crash.

