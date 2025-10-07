Herschel Walker confirmed by U.S. Senate as ambassador to the Bahamas

ATLANTA — Former Georgia Bulldog, NFL great and unsuccessful Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has been confirmed as the next ambassador to the Bahamas.

The U.S. Senate passed Senate Resolution 412 on Tuesday evening, confirming more than 100 people, including Walker, to various positions in the Trump administration.

The resolution passed 50-47.

Trump had nominated Walker for the position in December.

“A successful businessman, philanthropist, former Heisman Trophy winner, and NFL Great, Herschel has been a tireless advocate for youth sports. During my First Term, he served as Co-Chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. Herschel has traveled to over 400 Military installations around the World, removing the stigma surrounding mental health. He represented the United States at the 1992 Winter Olympics as a member of the U.S. bobsled team,” President Donald Trump said in a statement at the time.

Walker has been a longtime ally of Trump’s. The president had backed him for a Senate run in 2022 to try to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock, but Walker lost.

That loss helped the balance in the Senate to a Democratic majority, with Ossoff winning his seat as well in that election, effectively making Trump a lame duck at the end of his first term.

Walker was born in the town of Wrightsville in eastern Georgia in 1962. Growing up, Walker said he struggled with being overweight and had speech impediment that was extremely hard. In an interview with ABC News in 2008, Walker revealed that he had a rare and controversial mental illness called dissociative identity disorder — or D.I.D. — formerly known as multiple personality disorder.

“I had it the whole time, I just didn’t know what it was,” Walker said at the time.

Walker helped the Dawgs win the 1980 National Championship, and the team finished with a 33-3 record during his three seasons in Athens.

Walker has a son named Christian, who also graduated from UGA.

The running back set numerous records in his collegiate career, including 41 school records, 16 SEC records and 11 NCAA records. Walker took home the 1982 Heisman Trophy.

Walker is considered one of the best college football players of all time.

Walker and Trump have known each other for decades. Walker even appeared on season eight of “The Apprentice,” hosted by Trump.

Although he was eliminated from the show, he remained close to Trump.

During the first term of his presidency, Walker often spoke out in support of Trump and even appeared at campaign rallies.

