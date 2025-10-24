Here’s your first chance to get tickets for the 2026 World Cup

ATLANTA — The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to the ATL, and you now have your first chance at getting your hands on tickets.

The Early Ticket Draw opens on Monday.

Fans will be able to enter for a chance to purchase tickets between 11 a.m. on Monday and 11 a.m. on Friday. There will then be a random selection and those lucky enough to get picked will be given a time slot to purchase tickets.

Once the draw opens, you’ll be able to register here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta will host eight of the tournament’s 104 total matches.

FIFA announced that Atlanta will host five group stage matches, a Round of 32 game, Round of 16 game and one of the semifinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The group stages will be on June 15, 18, 21, 24 and 27. The Round of 32 game will be July 1 followed by Round of 16 game on July 7.

The semifinal will be held on July 15.

RELATED STORIES:

The FIFA World Cup is being played across North America with matches in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Atlanta is no stranger to hosting large-scale sporting events.

In addition to hosting the historic 1996 Centennial Olympic Games, the city has hosted three Super Bowl games, four NCAA Men’s Final Four tournaments and the SEC Championship game every year since 1994.

These games mark the first World Cup matches played on U.S. soil since 1994.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group