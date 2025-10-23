Big Boi to headline free Decatur concert as World Cup matches kick off

DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur WatchFest ’26 has announced that Atlanta’s own Big Boi will headline the opening concert marking the start of Decatur’s FIFA World Cup 2026 festivities.

The concert will take place on June 11, 2026, on Decatur Square and is free to the public. Big Boi’s performance also coincides with the first day of World Cup matches.

Concert timing and additional details will be announced in January after the World Cup draw in December.

More information on free tickets for the concert will be available in the coming months on Decatur WatchFest ‘26’s website and its social media pages.

“As an Atlantan and huge soccer fan, performing for Decatur WatchFest ‘26 to kick off our World Cup festivities is a great honor,” said Big Boi. “I’ve seen the energy the World Cup creates and I’m excited to get the party started for music and soccer fans in my backyard!”

Atlanta is one of the North American cities that will host World Cup matches, which will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

“The City of Decatur is so excited to kick off Decatur WatchFest ‘26 with Big Boi, an artist who has such a deep connection to Atlanta,” says Andrea Arnold, Decatur city manager. “We are thrilled to welcome Big Boi to the Square to start the Decatur WatchFest ‘26 celebration.”

The Big Boi concert is the first announcement for Decatur WatchFest ‘26, which will feature nightly pre/post match concerts with named and local acts.

Big Boi, born in Savannah and raised in Atlanta, is one half of the hip-hop duo OutKast. He is also a well-known music producer and now RV remodeler for his new show on Hulu, Big RV Remix.

Decatur WatchFest ′26 musical acts are produced in partnership with Amplify My Community, who produces the annual Amplify Decatur Music Festival. It will offer 34 days of free music, games, activities and food and beverages on and around the newly renovated Decatur Square as fans watch the world’s top soccer matches.

Every day of FIFA World Cup 26, matches will be celebrated in Decatur. All matches will be shown in Decatur’s Official WatchFest Soccer Pubs and Restaurants, and select matches will be shown (pending FIFA approval) on three large screens on the newly renovated Decatur Square.

Soccer is huge in Decatur, with international viewing parties, pub crawls, Atlanta United, Decatur FC and many recreational soccer leagues for adults and children.

Decatur FC set a new Women’s Premier Soccer League attendance record twice in their inaugural season and was awarded franchise of the year in 2024.

