Here’s a look at street closures, how to get around 2025 Publix Atlanta Marathon this weekend

ATLANTA — The 2025 Publix Atlanta Marathon is this weekend in downtown Atlanta. It starts outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and roads will be closed around the route.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says there will be road closures throughout downtown Atlanta on Saturday and Sunday.

The marathon kicks off at the Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Numerous streets are going to be impacted throughout downtown, including Northside Drive, Piedmont, MLK Jr. Drive, and all near the Downtown Connector. So plan ahead,” Shields said.

If you are going to the event, you may need ways around it.

“Use MARTA. That’s going to be your best way to avoid any delays and trying to get to and from, to avoid the street closures that’s going to last throughout the weekend,” Shields said.

Shields said people are encouraged to also use ride-sharing services if they plan to race.

