Here are ways to protect your home during storms, hurricane season

ATLANTA — As North Georgia braces for potential severe storms in the coming weeks, residents are urged to prepare their homes to mitigate damage.

With the threat of high winds, heavy rain, and falling trees, homeowners should focus on key areas such as roof maintenance and clearing potential hazards around their properties.

“Your roof is one of those key components that is meant to keep the elements out,” said Sarah Dillingham from IBHS. “Each storm season, you want to take a look. Look for signs of aging or wear and tear.”

Magali Zuzata, a resident who experienced basement flooding during a previous storm, emphasizes the importance of keeping gutters clean and monitoring trees around the home.

“Make sure they’re clean and I guess move anything out in front of the windows,” she told Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon.

Loose branches, unhealthy trees, and items not secured outside can become dangerous projectiles during high winds.

“Kids’ toys, even a trampoline. All kinds of objects that are not tied down outside your home. When high winds come into the area, those can launch those items into your home,” Dillingham explained.

Zuzata and her fiancé have already started taking precautions by removing a small tree from their backyard.

“He just took down one of the trees in the back. It was a smaller tree,” she noted.

