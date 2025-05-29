Here are Todd and Julie Chrisley’s pardons signed by President Donald Trump

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has obtained copies of the presidential pardons for Todd and Julie Chrisley.

President Donald Trump pardoned the reality star couple on Wednesday, who had been serving time in federal prison after being convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud.

Local prosecutors told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington that the pardon is like a smack in the face to the men and women who worked on the case.

“Yes, the president can pardon, and I’m sure it was a devastating blow to them,” Former prosecutor A.J. Richman told Washington.

Richman said he knows it was difficult for the federal prosecutors on the Chrisley case to watch the couple walk out of prison on Wednesday.

“The case that they spent years on, millions and millions of dollars on interviewing people, having it go away by the president,” Richman said.

The Chrisley family has been strong supporters of Trump and lobbied to have them released.

A cellphone recording captured Todd Chrisley joking about life after prison.

“I didn’t have to deal with this in prison,” Todd Chrisley is heard saying to daughter Savannah.

“What kind of precedent do you believe this sets?” Washington asked Georgia GOP Chairman Josh McKoon.

“I think Donald Trump has made it very clear in his first term and in this term that if he sees an injustice being done, he’s going to use his pardon power,” McKoon said.

“But why the Chrisleys?” Washington asked. “There are other people who are behind bars, looking for a pardon who say they are innocent. Why the Chrisleys?”

“Well, we can ask the same question as for why they were singled out for this prosecution? And I believe they were singled out because they were prominent people,” McKoon said.

Following their convictions, the Chrisleys were ordered to pay more than $17 million dollars in restitution. They are now back in Nashville since being let out of federal prison on Wednesday.

You can read the pardons for Todd and Julie Chrisley below:

