Here are the best and worst times to travel for Fourth of July weekend in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the biggest travel weekends of the year is almost here and the Georgia Department of Transportation is sharing what it is expecting to be the best and worst times to travel this Fourth of July.

GDOT officials said you should plan your trips ahead, as heavy traffic is expected in certain areas, on metro Atlanta interstates and major interstates outside of the city.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In metro Atlanta, traffic is expected to be the heaviest on Friday starting around noon and lasting until 8 p.m. Officials say if you are traveling at this time, anticipate adding at least 30 minutes to your total travel time.

On Saturday, typical traffic congestion should be expected on downtown interstates, according to GDOT. While on July 3 and July 4 itself, traffic is expected to be lighter than usual. By July 5, traffic is expected to return to a typical weekday travel commute.

TRENDING STORIES:

Similar traffic patterns are expected on metro Atlanta surface streets, according to GDOT. As far as specific interstates outside of metro Atlanta, GDOT listed specific interstates and how they are likely to be impacted. GDOT based these predictions on travel data from 2019, 2021, and 2022.

I-20: Eastbound congestion is expected when entering metro Atlanta, while westbound congestion is predicted when exiting the city towards Alabama.

I-75: Heavy congestion is anticipated in both southbound and northbound directions coming out of Atlanta in Stockbridge causing congestion on I-675 as well.

I-24: Eastbound congestion is expected in Northwest Georgia near Chattanooga.

I-59: Northbound congestion is projected when entering Tennessee, and southbound congestion is anticipated when entering Georgia.

I-475: Congestion is anticipated in both northbound and southbound directions in Macon.

I-16: Westbound congestion is expected when exiting Savannah, and eastbound congestion is predicted when entering Savannah.

In addition to delays due to road trip travel, the GDOT reminded drivers that several different holiday-themed events may cause an increase in traffic and even create some possible road closures.

These events include the following:

Stone Mountain “Fantastic Fourth Celebration” Light Show from July 1-5 starting at 9:30 pm

“Look Up Atlanta” Fireworks Show at Centennial Park on July 1 starting at 5 p.m.

Six Flags Fireworks Celebration on June 30, July 1, July 4 starting at 9:15 p.m.

AJC Peachtree Road Race

To accommodate increased travel, road closures will be suspended on Georgia interstates and state routes beginning on Friday at 12 p.m. until 5 a.m. on July 5.

While construction-related lane closures will be suspended, the department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place.

In addition, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.

GDOT said it will have up-to-date information about travel conditions via Georgia 511.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Residents of dirt road in South Fulton fed up with potholes, plumes of dust

©2022 Cox Media Group