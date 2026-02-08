10-year-old rushed to hospital after ‘targeted’ shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting they’re describing as targeted that sent a child to the hospital.

Officers were called to a home on Ruzelle Drive at 6:45 a.m. for reports of shots being fired.

Investigators told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that when they arrived, they found a 10-year-old boy who had been shot in the chest. Officers applied a chest seal.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The child was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in one of the officers’ patrol cars.

He was taken into surgery and is now listed as stable.

The Atlanta Police Department has multiple officers out at a home in southeast Atlanta where they are investigating a reported shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say the “targeted” shooting is the result of an escalating dispute between two people.

While they said the shooting was targeted, they did not confirm if the child was the intended target.

There is no word on possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group