Hawks tie up playoff series with nail-biting 1 point win over Knicks

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The Atlanta Hawks are now 1-1 in their playoff series with the New York Knicks after pulling out a win on Monday night.

The Hawks were trailing the Knicks, but with seconds left on the clock pulled it to a one-point lead. They held onto it and pulled out a 107-106 win.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

CJ McCollum led a late surge, scoring 32 points, that was almost for naught when he missed two free throws with 5.6 seconds remaining. The Knicks rushed the ball up the court without any timeouts left, but Mikal Bridges missed a jumper as time expired.

The Hawks had trailed the whole second half and were down 12 after three quarters. Atlanta chipped away and a basket by McCollum gave the Hawks a 101-100 lead — their first of the series in the second half — with 2:09 to play. He made another for a three-point lead, and after Jalen Brunson tied it with a 3-pointer, McCollum answered with another jumper to make it 105-103 with 33 seconds to play.

Jonathan Kuminga added 19 points off the bench and Jalen Johnson scored 17, including a basket with 10 seconds left for a four-point lead for the No. 6 seeds, who host Game 3 on Thursday.

Brunson had 29 points for the Knicks and Karl-Anthony Towns added 18.

Both teams will head back to Atlanta for the next game in the series at State Farm Arena on Thursday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group