VIDEO: Hawks fan awkwardly slips during court Tic-Tac-Toe game, injures his knee

Atlanta Hawks (Getty) ATLANTA, GA - MAY 10: The Atlanta Hawks logo is seen on the court before the start of a game between the Washington Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on May 10, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
ATLANTA — An Atlanta Hawks fan injured his knee during a timeout game at State Farm Arena on Tuesday.

Two contestants were selected to participate in a Tic-Tac-Toe game where they have to make a layup in order to place an X or O on the board.

During their first attempts, one of the fans slipped and awkwardly fell on his left leg. He quickly grabbed his left knee as medics — and even Atlanta mascot Harry the Hawk — rushed over to his side.

The other contestant appeared to be unaware of what happened to his opponent until the Hawks in-game host Shamea Morton called him over.

The Hawks broadcast showed the fan being taken off the court by a stretcher and the Hawks bench and crowd giving him a round of applause. There’s no word yet on his exact injury.

