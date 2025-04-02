American Airlines flight evacuated after ‘haze’ in cabin at Augusta airport

AUGUSTA, Ga. — An American Airlines flight was evacuated at Augusta Regional Airport on Tuesday morning.

An airport official says it was an inbound flight from Charlotte.

Upon landing, officials noticed a haze in the aircraft. The aircraft pulled over and passengers evacuated, according to airport officials.

Airport officials say passengers were safely removed.

“American Eagle flight 5406, operated by PSA Airlines, with service from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) to Augusta Regional Airport (AGS), experienced a maintenance issue after landing safely in Augusta. All passengers deplaned and were escorted to the airport terminal. The safety of our customers is our top priority, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” a spokesperson for American Airlines told WRDW.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group