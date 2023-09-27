Hartsfield-Jackson set to begin construction on new parking lot next month

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is set to begin construction on a new parking lot to increase parking capacity at the world’s busiest airport.

Airport officials say the new lot will also implement smart technology.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The South Economy lot will close on Oct. 23. The work is part of a years-long project to reinforce and eventually replace the domestic terminal’s parking decks, which are more than 40 years old.

On Thursday, airport officials will address the media and discuss the need for this new lot.

Officials will also provide separate parking plans for travelers impacted by the construction.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Mom says friends set up 19-year-old shot to death in Cobb home invasion robbery

©2023 Cox Media Group