Atlanta

Hamilton tickets at Fox Theatre go on sale this week

The show opens in Atlanta in September.

By Sam Sachs, WSBTV.com
Hamilton coming to Fox Theatre this fall, tickets go on sale soon Left to Right: Elvie Ellis, Nathan Haydel, Jared Howelton, Tyler Fauntleroy, HAMILTON National Tour. (SOURCE: HAMILTON National Tour, Photographer: Joan Marcus) (Joan Marcus, HAMILTON National tour/Joan Marcus, HAMILTON National tour)
By Sam Sachs, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA — A famous and long-running musical stage play is coming to Atlanta this fall and tickets are set to go on sale soon.

Hamilton, the 10-year continuous running musical about the life of one of the United States’ founding fathers, is set to come to Atlanta’s Fox Theatre in September.

The show will have a two-week run at the Fox and tickets will go on sale Thursday.

Prices for each ticket range from $51.75 to $239, and $277 for premium seats at all performances.

However, for some lucky fans, there’s also another option.

For 40 seats, there’s a lottery to win $10 tickets for any of the performances, scheduled from Sept. 2 to Sept. 20.

Tickets go on sale here starting on Thursday at 10 a.m.

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