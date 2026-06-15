Hamilton tickets at Fox Theatre go on sale this week

ATLANTA — A famous and long-running musical stage play is coming to Atlanta this fall and tickets are set to go on sale soon.

Hamilton, the 10-year continuous running musical about the life of one of the United States’ founding fathers, is set to come to Atlanta’s Fox Theatre in September.

The show will have a two-week run at the Fox and tickets will go on sale Thursday.

Prices for each ticket range from $51.75 to $239, and $277 for premium seats at all performances.

However, for some lucky fans, there’s also another option.

For 40 seats, there’s a lottery to win $10 tickets for any of the performances, scheduled from Sept. 2 to Sept. 20.

Tickets go on sale here starting on Thursday at 10 a.m.

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