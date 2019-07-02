0 ‘Hamilton' dates announced for 2020 Atlanta return

ATLANTA - As promised, “Hamilton” will return to Atlanta in 2020.

Also as promised, it will be a notably longer engagement than its 2018 debut, which sold out the Fox Theatre for three weeks.

Next year, the Lin-Manuel Miranda phenomenon will play the Fox for five weeks, March 31-May 3.

Interest in the rap-heavy musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton has barely waned since it transferred from Off-Broadway to Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2015.

Its first U.S. tour commenced in 2017 – a year after dominating the Tony Awards with 11 wins – and 2019 marks the show’s third run around the country. “Hamilton” opened in London’s West End in 2017.

Earlier this year, Miranda returned to his home of Puerto Rico to reprise his title role performance during a sold-out, three-week engagement that raised about $15 million for his Flamboyán Arts Fund, to benefit arts in Puerto Rico.

When the full Broadway in Atlanta season was announced in February, Russ Belin, vice president of the organization, noted the endurance of the show.

“Three weeks (of tickets) went quickly last time and I don’t see ‘Hamilton’ slowing any time soon. We sold about 100,000 tickets in a city of 5 million, so it will be just as hot a ticket as it was last time,” he said.

Ticket prices have not yet been announced; tickets to individual shows typically go on sale to the general public 8-12 weeks prior to opening night. Subscribers will have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets before they go on sale to the public. New season subscription packages are no longer available for the 2019-2020 season.

During its last Atlanta run, “Hamilton” tickets ranged from $80-$550 through the only official retailer – the Fox Theatre box office (and, like airline tickets, concert tickets, sporting event tickets and seemingly everything that involves a ticket, demand pricing is often utilized with theater tickets as well).

Performances are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Along with the encore appearance of “Hamilton,” the upcoming Broadway in Atlanta season also includes inaugural runs of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Band’s Visit,” “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” “Anastasia” and the triumphant revival of “Hello, Dolly!” Visit broadwayinatlanta.com/season for more details.

This article was written by Melissa Ruggieri with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

