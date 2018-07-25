0 Gunman opens fire on car with 2 men sitting inside

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking for someone who shot at two young men parked at a gas station early Wednesday morning.

The men told police they got lost and pulled off Interstate 75 to look up directions at the Exxon station on Cleveland Avenue.

At around 3:30 a.m., they heard 4 to 5 shots and ducked.

Only their car was hit, with one bullet hitting the wheel and lodging in one of the tires.

We're working to learn about another possible shooting at the same location just days earlier, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

The two men in their mid-20s then immediately drove off and called 911 from down the road. They don’t know why someone would have targeted them. They think it was just a random shooting.

“We were both frightened because we don’t put ourselves in those type of areas, don’t know much about Cleveland Avenue like that, but at this point, when the shooting was going on, I just made sure he was OK, he made sure I was OK and we got away from the scene as quickly as possible,” said victim Carlton Glanton.

