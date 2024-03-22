GSU announces Prison Education Program to end after next 2 years, citing financial difficulties

ATLANTA — A prisoner education program operated by Georgia State University is expected to close in the next two years due to financial difficulties and budget cuts.

According to university officials, the Prison Education Program was started in 2016, and was funded mainly through a combination of federal and private funds.

Citing financial constraints and a “substantial budget cut of $24.4 million in FY24,” and another budget shortfall expected in FY2025, GSU said financial challenges will make it difficult to allocate resources to new initiatives, including PEP.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As a result, GSU said they will not be pursuing the Federal Prison Education Program designation, a requirement to continue the initiative, but they have a teach out plan for up to two years.

Channel 2 Action News reported in May 2023, the program’s first nine graduates completed the program while incarcerated at Walker State Prison.

Officials said Friday that budget cuts at the university were a large concern, but added that the “dean’s estimate indicates that running the program across three facilities would require an expenditure of approximately $180,000,” which would cover both teaching and administrative costs.

TRENDING STORIES:

In order to seek the PEP designation, GSU said they would have to “navigate a multifaceted process over two years,” including submitting “substantive changes for additional locations, undergoing evaluations by accrediting bodies, and adhering to various stringent standards. Furthermore, GSU would need to provide extensive services to admitted PEP students, including tutoring, counseling, and career guidance, and ensure seamless credit transferability.”

After initial setup, GSU would also have to continue committing to ongoing responsibilities such as meeting key indicators like job placement, expected earnings, recidivism rates and completion rates. Those items would need “continuous oversight and assessment involving various stakeholders,” from incarcerated individuals’ representatives to state education offices and accrediting bodies.

Due to the “complex requirements” to keep the program running, the university chose to discontinue the program.

“While the decision was not made lightly, it reflects the university’s commitment to responsible financial management and ensuring existing educational initiatives receive the necessary support and resources,” GSU said in part, adding that the university was aware of “the importance of supporting the educational needs of individuals impacted by incarceration, Georgia State is exploring alternative avenues. Discussions with our donors are underway to establish a new program catering to Georgia State students who have a personal experience with incarceration, either directly or through a parent or guardian.”

Following the news about the program’s pending closure, a petition was started to save the program, citing the academic achievements of the first set of graduates and the importance of PEP as an equalizer for justice and as an opportunity for change and rehabilitation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

18-year-old remains critical after stabbing at Cobb County high school

©2023 Cox Media Group