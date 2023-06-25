Grammy-award winning artist Doja Cat to make stop in Atlanta on first arena tour

ATLANTA — Grammy award-winning artist Doja Cat will make a stop in Atlanta on her first-ever arena tour.

As part of the “The Scarlet Tour,” she will make a stop at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Nov. 19.

The 27-year-old, Doja Cat made her first upload to Soundcloud in 2013 at just 16 years old and has risen up the charts ever since, according to a news release.

She has more than 20 billion streams worldwide, according to the release.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Rapper Doechii is set to open for Doja Cat at her Atlanta stop.

Having grown up in and around the LA area, she studied piano and dance as a kid and listened to artists like Busta Rhymes, Erykah Badu, Nicki Minaj, Drake, and more.

Tickets for the tour will be available to fans if they register in advance at Ticketmaster before Sunday 10 p.m. Pacific.

A limited number of tickets will also be made available to the public on June 30.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Protesters asking Atlanta residents to sign petition for vote on training center

©2022 Cox Media Group