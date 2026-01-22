Grab your cheesecake! A ‘Golden Girls’ pop-up is coming to Atlanta

ATLANTA — Picture it… Atlanta, 2026.

Grab your cheesecake and pull up a chair on the lanai, because a “Golden Girls” themed pop-up is coming to Atlanta.

According to the official “The Golden Girls” social media accounts, “The Golden Girls Kitchen” will be coming to Atlanta to thank everyone for being a friend.

“This custom, detailed dining experience is inspired by the girls’ favorite iconic Miami hangouts, as well as other memorable moments from the beloved franchise; as you completely immerse yourself in the world of The Golden Girls!” the kitchen’s website said.

The kitchen will offer “Golden Girls–inspired shareables, bites and desserts like cheesecake flights, mini-Cuban sandwiches, Tiramisu cups, Sofia’s meatball skewers, Cheeseballs, Miami-style cookies, and more.”

Other things you will be able to do:

Pose in Blanche’s Boudoir (complete with shag carpet and a palm-print bedspread)

Check out the entire kitchen and chat with the girls on their iconic yellow phone

Try your hand at shuffleboard on The Lanai — the icing on the cheesecake!

Sidle up to the Rusty Anchor Bar and select from an assortment of specialty cocktails and mocktails centered around the beloved series.

The pop-up will be coming to Pullman Yards, and tickets will be available soon. You can join a waitlist to be notified when the tickets drop.

