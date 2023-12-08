Gov. Kemp signs new Georgia voting district maps after special session

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed off on the state’s newly redrawn congressional and legislative district maps.

The new maps were drawn during a special legislative session prompted by a federal court, where a judge had ruled Georgia’s most recent maps were unconstitutional.

The session started Nov. 29, accompanied by an end to an executive order, which suspended the state’s fuel tax.

The maps were voted into approval by lawmakers Tuesday, but Georgia Democrats said the new maps shuffled districts to appear in compliance, rather than actually follow the intention and order of the judge’s decision.

Legislation for the new districts was sent to Kemp for approval on Thursday.

Now signed into law by Kemp, the maps are expected to be contested by a variety of voting rights organizations.

If opponents of the maps are successful in court, and the maps are again rejected, a judge could order a special master to redraw the maps again.

