Gov. Kemp orders flags to half-staff in honor of those killed in Israeli attacks

ATLANTA — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has ordered all state and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of those killed during the Hamas attacks on Israel, including at least 22 Americans.

More than 2,300 people have been confirmed dead on either side of the conflict.

Hamas, a militant group, began attacking Jews in Israel over the weekend, killing thousands and taking more hostage.

Since then, state and world leaders have condemned the attacks and cited their support for the nation of Israel.

Gov. Kemp called the attacks an “egregious act of war on one of our nation’s greatest allies,” while Senator Raphael Warnock said he was “deeply saddened and alarmed” by the attacks.

“The people of Georgia mourn the American lives lost in these unwarranted attacks and join our close ally Israel in grieving all those who were taken from their families or injured,” the governor wrote in his executive order released Wednesday. “It is appropriate that the flag of the United States and the flag of the State of Georgia be flown at half-staff in memory of those killed during these brutal assaults.”

The order lasts until sundown on Saturday.

