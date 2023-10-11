Thousands gather in Sandy Springs to support Israel and their community

SANDY SPRINGS — Thousands of people gathered in and around the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center on Tuesday to support Israel.

Channel 2′s A Michael Doudna was live in Sandy Springs

“Everybody here, everybody you talk to will have some connection over there,” said State Representative Esther Panitch.

For Rabbi Mark Zimmerman, his connection is his son.

“I haven’t slept much in a few days. My son is in Tel Aviv. The sirens constantly going off,” Zimmerman said.

He planned to visit his son this weekend but that trip is now canceled. Instead, he has communicated with his son through hurried phone calls.

“He says ‘Dad, I gotta go. I gotta get back in the safe room.’ It’s brutal.” Zimmerman said.

Sandy Springs Rabbi Joshua Heller says for him, the connection is through a missing family friend.

“He was last seen wounded being dragged across the border,” Heller said

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul says he knows people who are likely on the front lines who used to go to school with his children.

“I got folks that grew up in Sandy Springs that I drove to school in the carpool that are in the IDF right now,” Paul said.

Panitch told Channel 2 Action News that the attacks have hit home for her as well.

“Personally, I have family, a family that has spent time in bunkers, and a family who had friends at the music festival that did not make it,” Panitch said.

Tuesday night served as a chance for thousands of people to stand side by side to support their friends and loved ones overseas.

“Just to share the sorrows together, When you have others to share with, it lightens the burden somewhat,” Zimmerman said.

