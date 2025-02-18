Gov. Kemp ‘not sure’ about federal loan earmarked for new Rivian plant

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he’s not sure about the $6 billion federal loan earmarked to help electric vehicle maker Rivian restart its Georgia plant.

Rivian says it’s still full steam ahead on its plans to restart its construction near Madison, Georgia. The plan is contingent on a $6.57 billion federal loan that was secured during former President Joe Biden’s administration.

No one knows for sure what will happen now that President Donald Trump is in office and froze federal loans.

Gov. Kemp made attracting Rivian to Georgia a keystone to his first term’s economic plan.

“You know, they secured that loan at the tail end of the Biden administration and, you know, I think there’s no secret that the Trump administration is taking a look at all those things,” Kemp told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot. “So I don’t really know where that stands right now.”

Elliot spoke with Kemp virtually as he’s on an economic development tour of Germany this week.

Georgia’s Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff said “The president’s suspension of federal grants for Georgia threatens chaos.”

Rivian remains confident the money will be available when it draws on the loan next year.

“We’re working hard to onshore US manufacturing, providing thousands of American jobs here in Georgia,” a company spokesperson said.

Kemp remains committed to helping Rivian build the plant, but also to protecting taxpayers.

“We got parameters in, and whether it’s the incentives, the side itself to protect taxpayers regardless of what happens with that side,” Kemp said. “Rivian keeps telling us they’re coming and, you know, we’re taking them for their word at that.”

