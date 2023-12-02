‘GO DAWGS’ sign joins Atlanta skyline to celebrate game day

ATLANTA — Many University of Georgia Bulldogs fans are showing their pride for the team ahead of Saturday’s game.

Georgia’s Own Credit Union erected a sign early Saturday at the top of their Peachtree Street building to support the Dawgs as they face the University of Alabama Crimson Tide inside Mercedes Benz Stadium in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game.

The sign now featured in Atlanta’s skyline has the words “GO DAWGS” displayed over 450 feet in the air, which is the length of two basketball courts.

“Downtown is going to be electric. The atmosphere is over 75,000 people downtown. It’s a game that has been anticipated all year,” William Pate, Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau official, said.

GOCU said if UGA wins the game, the sign will be switched to a congratulatory message.

