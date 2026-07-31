Girl Scouts hope new license plates will bring support year-round, not just at cookie time

ATLANTA — The Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta have sold you cookies for years, and now they’re hoping you’ll support them in a more lasting way.

Senior Girl Scout Makenna McMillan loves the sisterhood that comes with being a scout.

“I really think it’s the friendship and sisterhood that’s created there,” McMillan told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson.

McMillan, along with fellow scout leaders and the CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, took a trip to promote the first-ever statewide specialty license plate dedicated to Girl Scouts and to earn their car care badge.

“We did a road trip from here in Atlanta to historic Georgia to be able to celebrate our Girl Scouts license plate,” McMillian said. “It was a great trip. We learned how to do car maintenance, which was amazing. We got to talk to so many different people, and we also got to go to the first meeting place where Juliette Gordon Lowe had her first meeting for Girl Scouts.”

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Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta Chief Marketing Officer Christi Mason said the “license to lead” project is a way to engage their older Girl Scouts and to keep the organization top of mind.

The Girl Scouts said they hope to see a wave of green on the streets of Georgia. Their new specialty license plates cost just $25, and they’re taking pre-orders now.

“Not only are you just spreading the word of Girl Scouts, but you’re encouraging other girls to stand up for what they believe in,” Mason said.

“We’re a lot of things as Girl Scouts, and this gives us the opportunity to tell a little bit of a different story, and to have people think about us 365 days out of the year and not just in cookie season,” McMillian said.

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