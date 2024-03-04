Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta display celebrates 100 years of the organization’s history

ATLANTA — Kathleen Marran says she has always admired the ones who set the trends.

“It’s hard to choose, but if I had to, I would go with our bell bottoms from the 1970s,” said Marran, interim CEO of the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta as she was admiring some of the original uniforms.

The Girl Scouts have a new exhibit at the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead. Many of the items date back more than a century. The apparel, the badges and patches, even the cookies. There’s a bowl full of replicas.

Back in the day, they were much bigger, and the girls baked them themselves.

“Girls at the time couldn’t have a bank account. They couldn’t raise funds in any way but cash. This is what they had to do. They made cookies and sold them. Then it broadened to the whole country in 1922,” Marran said.

Part of the exhibit tells the story of the first all-Black Girl Scout troop in Atlanta from the 1940s -- a group that helped lead the way to end segregation.

And the treat known and loved today called “smores” was actually a creation by some Girl Scouts.

“I take so much pride and joy in learning the whole story about Girl Scouts. From 100 years ago to today, it’s an inspiration and it’s fun,” Marran said.

It’s free to visit the Girl Scout Exhibit and it should be on display for another six weeks or so.

