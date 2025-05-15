Get tickets to these metro Atlanta concerts for $30

ATLANTA — If you’re looking to spend the summer listening to your favorite artists, but don’t wanna break the bank, you can grab $30 tickets to concerts across metro Atlanta.

Live Nation is offering $30 tickets to more than 1,000 shows at amphitheaters across the country, including in metro Atlanta.

The “$30 Ticket to Summer” series includes shows at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta and Lakewood Amphitheatre and Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park in Atlanta.

Tickets go on sale on May 21.

The shows you can see include:

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Halsey (May 22)

Keith Urban (May 23)

Kidz Bop Live (June 28)

Stick Figure (July 1)

Styx (July 6)

Big Time Rush (July 12)

The Offspring (July 15)

Toto with Christopher Cross and Men at Work (July 22)

Counting Crows (July 24)

Volbeat (August 3)

AJR (August 4)

Kesha (August 7)

Collective with +Live+ (August 9)

Alice Cooper and Judas Priest (September 18)

Lakewood Amphitheatre

Summer of Loud (June 24)

Russ (July 26)

$uicideboy$ (August 8)

Juntos (August 9)

HARDY (September 18)

Synovus Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Barenaked Ladies (June 3)

Simple Minds (June 7)

Peach Pit (June 20)

Hauser (June 29)

Primus (July 25)

Blackberry Smoke (August 9)

The Australian Pink Floyd (August 31)

John Legend (October 24)

