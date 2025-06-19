Georgia’s unemployment rate drops slightly after holding steady for nearly a year

ATLANTA — Unemployment dropped slightly during May, down one-tenth from 3.6% to 3.5% after holding steady for nearly a year, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.

Jobs increased by 4,900 over the month and by 14,500 over the year, setting an all-time high of 4,98,600.

The sectors with the biggest job gains in May were healthcare and social assistance, 4,000; administrative and support services, 2,400; accommodation and food service, 1,900; state government, 1,200; retail trade, 1,000; durable goods manufacturing, 1,000; and non-durable goods manufacturing, 1,000.

Three sectors reached record employment in May: financial activities, 284,000; healthcare and social assistance, 619,000; and government, 723,000.

Some sectors did experience declines in jobs over the month, such as other services, 2,600; wholesale trade, 1,600; construction, 1,400; arts, entertainment, and recreation, 1,200; and transportation, warehousing, and utilities, 900.

Overall, both employment and unemployment numbers declined over the month and the year.

Employment fell by 1,386 to 5,187,272 and declined by 28,111 over the last year, and unemployment fell by 2,725 to 189,026 and was down by 1,717 over the last year.

