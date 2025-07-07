Georgians paying $7 less to fill up tanks than 2024, AAA says

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices are down again compared to the week before, with prices to fill up your tank several dollars less than last year.

According to AAA, Georgians are paying an average of $2.90 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.

On Monday, prices were an average of four cent slower than a week ago, but two cents higher than last month.

Compared to a year ago, prices are 42 cents lower per gallon. AAA said that means to fill up a 15-gallon gas tank, Georgians are paying $7 less at the pump.

Since last Monday, AAA said gas prices were down to $3.14 on average, nationally.

Here’s where gas prices were highest and lowest in Georgia.

Highest:

Savannah $2.98 per gallon

Atlanta - $2.93 per gallon

Macon - $2.92 per gallon

Lowest:

Dalton - $2.79 per gallon

Rome - $2.78 per gallon

Catoosa-Dade-Walker: $2.72 per gallon

