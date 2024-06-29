Georgian $10,000 richer with winning Mega Millions ticket

ATLANTA — No one took home the big Mega Millions jackpot during Friday night’s drawing, but someone in Georgia is richer today.

According to the Georgia Lottery, one ticket worth $10,000 was sold for the drawing.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn which lucky store the ticket was bought at.

The winning numbers for the Friday drawing were 28, 31, 33, 42 and 66 with a Mega Ball of 24.

The Georgian who won big money was able to match four those white balls and the Mega Ball, so he or she was missing just one number to take home the $116 million jackpot.

Since no one won the jackpot, it goes up to $137 million. Your next chance to win is Tuesday night.

In the meantime, the Powerball jackpot is up to $113 million and will be drawn on Saturday night.

You can catch both drawings LIVE on Channel 2 just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

