Georgia US Attorney to lead federal election day security oversight program

ATLANTA — Ahead of the Nov. 5 election day races’ completion, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan from the Northern District of Georgia will lead the federal oversight program for election security.

Buchanan will serve as the District Election Officer on Nov. 5 and will be responsible for oversight of the Northern District of Georgia’s election day handling of complaints and voting rights concerns.

His duties will also include overseeing responses to potential threats of violence to election officials or staff, and allegations of election fraud, while coordinating with the USDOJ in Washington.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

USDOJ performs this role in order to “deter and combat discrimination and intimidation at the polls,” the department said.

It’s a federal crime to threaten violence against election officials or staff, intimidate or bribe voters, buy and sell votes, impersonate voters, alter vote tallies, stuff ballot boxes or mark ballots for voters without their input or against their will, USDOJ said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Every eligible citizen must be free to vote without interference or discrimination and have that vote counted as part of a fair and free election,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “Critical to the preservation of this sacred right is our duty to ensure that election officials and staff, many of whom are elder members of our communities, be permitted to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence. The Department of Justice will always work tirelessly to protect the integrity of the election process.”

If you need to report a complaint of voting rights concerns, election fraud or other issues at the polls, tips can be called in at 404-581-6001.

The FBI will also have special agents available at field offices and throughout the country to investigate allegations of election fraud and other election abuses, according to officials.

The local FBI field office can be reached at 770-216-3000.

“Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large part on the assistance of the American electorate,” Buchanan said. “It is important that anyone aware of specific information about voting rights concerns or election fraud makes that information available to the Department of Justice.”

USDOJ said that in cases of threats, criminal violence or intimidation, call local law enforcement before federal authorities to ensure a faster response to emergencies.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group