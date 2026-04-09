Georgia unemployment up in January, state says ‘reflects historical pattern’

ATLANTA — Georgia’s unemployment rates were up in all 12 of its regional districts in January.

According to the Department of Labor, the unemployment rates seen across Georgia in the first month of the year “reflect historical patterns as many seasonal and holiday-related positions come to an end.”

In the Atlanta region, unemployment rose to 3.6%, compared to 3.4% in the same period the year before.

“Georgia’s diversified economy is one of our greatest competitive advantages,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes said in a statement. “That mix of industries and talent allows us to respond quickly to shifting workforce demands across sectors while continuing to expand opportunity for hardworking Georgians — a strength that helps Georgia remain a top state for business and talent.”

In addition to the higher unemployment rate in the Atlanta region, GDOL reported the labor force also shrunk by more than 12,600 workers, month-to-month.

The number of workers employed was down 5,881 year-over-year while unemployment claims rose by 1,278 in January.

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