Georgia unemployment rate remains unchanged for 11 months

ATLANTA — The Georgia statewide unemployment rate has stayed unchanged for close to a year.

According to the Georgia Department of Labor, as of April, the 3.6% unemployment rate in the state has held steady for 11 months.

The state said jobs rose over April by 3,700, hitting 4.98 million in Georgia, a 16,000 increase in the past year.

“For 11 consecutive months, Georgia’s unemployment rate has held at 3.6%, consistently outperforming the national average. This sustained economic success supporting a globally competitive labor force of over five million is a testament to the power of collaboration between our state government, business leaders and communities,” GDOL Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes said.

Industries in Georgia with the most job gains in the past month were accommodation and food services, transportation and warehousing, real estate and leasing, arts, entertainment and recreation and private education services.

“Great economies are built on great partnerships, and Georgia continues to prove that a jobs-first approach benefits everyone,” Holmes said.

While there was growth in some job sectors, others did see decline in the past month, with losses in professional, scientific and technical services, federal government, construction and finance and insurance.

Zooming out to look at job gains and losses in the past year, GDOL said health care and social assistance ,local government, arts, entertainment and recreation, state government and private educational services had the biggest number of jobs added.

Separately, administrative and support services, retail trade, durable goods manufacturing, professional, scientific and technical services and transportation and warehousing were where job losses were highest in the past year.

Generally, Georgia’s labor force fell by almost 4,000 positions in April, and nearly 16,000 in the past 12 months.

Employment itself fell by more than 4,600 in the past month, and close to 22,000 in the past 12 months, while unemployment decreased by 364 in April, but was up 5,835 over the past year.

Initial unemployment claims rose 2,610 in the past month and 354 over the year, according to GDOL.

Compared to the national unemployment rate, GDOL said the state was six-tenths of a percent lower than the rest of the United States.

