Georgia unemployment rate “holds” at 3.6%

ATLANTA — The latest unemployment numbers from the Georgia Department of Labor are in and they’re showing no real changes compared to December.

The January unemployment rate in Georgia was 3.6%, the same as the month before and still just a hair lower than the national rate.

GDOL officials said Georgia’s rate of unemployment was four-tenths lower than the United States average.

“Georgia’s economy is built for the future, but to maintain our competitive edge, we must remain committed to making Georgia the top choice for businesses and talent,” GDOL Interim Commissioner Louis DeBroux said in a statement.

In terms of what that means for the state, GDOL reported a drop of 28,200 jobs over January, but still 17,800 more than the previous year.

Georgia businesses in the manufacturing, state government and private education were among those with the biggest job gains, while transportation and warehousing and food services saw big decreases.

Health care, social assistance, information and accommodation jobs also saw decreases in the past month, according to GDOL.

“Despite a decline in January’s job numbers, our unemployment rate remains at 3.6%, four tenths below the national average. By continuing to invest in our people, expand opportunities, and drive innovation, we are ensuring Georgia remains the national leader in economic opportunity for all,” DeBroux added.

The number of unemployment claims in Georgia rose by 3,448 over January, though were down 2,837 compared to the previous year.

