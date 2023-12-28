Georgia unemployment rate drops across all regions, labor commissioner says

ATLANTA — The Georgia unemployment rate fell in all of its regional commission areas, according to the Department of Labor.

Heading into 2024, Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said each part of the state saw an unemployment decrease in November.

“As we prepare to ring in a new year, Georgia’s future is bright,” Thompson said in a statement. “With holiday shopping and retail kicking back up, Georgia’s unemployment rates are dropping faster than holiday deals. Coupled with a soaring job market and a workforce ready to take on limitless opportunities, Georgia is well on the road to success.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the announcement, the Atlanta area’s unemployment rate was down to 3.1% from 3.5%, showing there’s just a few more percentages to go before it’s back at last year’s 2.7%.

In terms of workforce, the number of people in the Atlanta regional labor force rose to 2,700,517, thanks to nearly 71,000 new people ready to work in 2023. In November, 2,575 workers entered the labor force.

When it comes to the actual number of people employed, the Georgia Department of Labor said the number of employed people in the Atlanta region was up to 2,617,205, the highest it’s ever been. 12,351 people got jobs in November, and 58,057 had over the year. Unemployment claims were down 18% in November and down 13% over the year.

TRENDING STORIES:

You can review the full set of data from the Georgia Department of Labor below:

Atlanta Regional Commission

The unemployment rate was down four-tenths to 3.1% over the month, the rate was 2.7% one year ago.

The labor force was up 2,575 over the month and up 70,806 over the year, to 2,700,517.

The number of employed was up 12,351 over the month and up 58,057 over the year, to 2,617,205, an all-time high.

Initial claims were down 1,893 (-18%) over the month and down 1,308 (-13%) over the year, to 8,516.

Central Savannah River

The unemployment rate was down five-tenths to 3.8% over the month, the rate was 3.5% one year ago.

The labor force was down 708 over the month and up 778 over the year, to 207,031.

The number of employed was up 220 over the month and up 6 one year ago, to 199,067.

Initial claims were down 130 (-14%) over the month and down 305 (-28%) over the year, to 791.

Coastal Georgia

The unemployment rate was down six-tenths to 2.7% over the month, the rate was 2.7% one year ago.

The labor force was up 77% over the month and up 6,953 over the year, to 350,427.

The number of employed was up 1,975 over the month and up 6,865 over the year, to 340,925, an all-time high.

Initial claims were down 206 (-21%) over the month and down 316 (-29%) over the year, to 777.

Georgia Mountains

The unemployment rate was down five-tenths to 2.4% over the month, the rate was 2.4% one year ago.

The labor force was up 348 over the month and up 8,828 over the year, to 250,477.

The number of employed was up 1,517 over the month and up 8,626 over the year, to 244,503.

Initial claims were up 97 (15%) over the month, and down 117 (-13%) over the year, to 753.

Heart of Georgia

The unemployment rate was down six-tenths to 3.3% over the month, the rate was 3.4% one year ago.

The labor force was up 1,550 over the month and up 4,424 over the year, to 121,774.

The number of employed was up 2,164 over the month and up 4,336 over the year, to 117,747.

Initial claims were down 328 (-35%) over the month, and down 471 (-44%) over the year, to 604.

Middle Georgia

The unemployment rate was down five-tenths to 3.2% over the month, the rate was 3.2% one year ago.

The labor force was down 553 over the month and up 4,246 over the year, to 220,043.

The number of employed was up 634 over the month and up 4,150 over the year, to 213,094.

Initial claims were down 146 (-17%) over the month and down 275 (-28%) over the year, to 700.

Northeast Georgia

The unemployment rate was down five-tenths to 2.8% over the month, the rate was 2.6%t one year ago.

The labor force was up 1,191 over the month and up 9,931 over the year, to 333,077, an all-time high.

The number of employed was up 2,813 over the month and up 8,950 over the year, to 323,674, an all-time high.

Initial claims were up 42 (4%) over the month and up 176 (20%) over the year, to 1,064.

Northwest Georgia

The unemployment rate was down four-tenths to 2.9% over the month, the rate was 2.8% one year ago.

The labor force was up 45 over the month and up 10,393 over the year, to 438,633.

The number of employed was up 1,905 over the month and up 9,768 over the year, to 426,113, an all-time high.

Initial claims were up 3,029 (161%) over the month and up 114 (2%) over the year, to 4,913.

River Valley

The unemployment rate was down five-tenths to 3.6% over the month, the rate was 3.7% one year ago.

The labor force was up 439 over the month and up 4,283 over the year, to 148,666.

The number of employed was up 1,084 over the month and up 4,174 over the year, to 143,265.

Initial claims were up 35 (6%) over the month and down 117 (-16%) over the year, to 639.

Southern Georgia

The unemployment rate was down five-tenths to 3.0% over the month, the rate was 3.0% one year ago.

The labor force was up 1,523 over the month and up 4,681 over the year, to 184,486.

The number of employed was up 2,508 over the month and up 4,538 over the year, to 179,016, an all-time high.

Initial claims were up 355 (55%) over the month and up 27 (3%) over the year, to 1,006.

Southwest Georgia

The unemployment rate was down five-tenths to 3.2% over the month, the rate was 3.2% one year ago.

The labor force was up 2,007 over the month and up 5,425 over the year, to 151,626.

The number of employed was up 2,640 over the month and up 5,238 over the year, to 146,796.

Initial claims were down 179 (-26%) over the month and down 109 (-18%) over the year, to 507.

Three Rivers

The unemployment rate was down five-tenths to 3.0% over the month, the rate was 2.7% one year ago.

The labor force was up 160 over the month and up 6,928 over the year, to 262,515, an all-time high.

The number of employed was up 1,654 over the month and up 6,061 over the year, to 254,709, an all-time high.

Initial claims were down 240 (-19%) over the month and down 306 (-23%) over the year, to 1,028.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man shot after being caught by Chamblee police in suspected stolen vehicle, officials say

©2023 Cox Media Group