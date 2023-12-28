Atlanta man can only be taken off life support with this legal document, family says

ATLANTA — The family of an Atlanta man on life support says it will be up to a judge to decide if he can be taken off.

They want to warn others about an important document they say families should get to prevent the courts from stepping in.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Attorney Jennifer Hyman says an advance directive for healthcare can save families’ heartache and court battles.

“It’s similar, in a way, to getting a will done. It’s a legal document that tells your healthcare providers how you want your medical treatment in the event you need life-sustaining treatment,” said Hyman.

Rajesh Shinde says he wishes his family had one of those documents when discussing removing his brother from life support.

“He’s going to be in the vegetative state for the rest of his life,” said Shinde.

Shinde says it’s been an agonizing five years watching his younger brother on life support.

TRENDING STORIES:

Shinde told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln his brother suffered a brain aneurysm in 2018.

Now a state judge will have to decide if he can be taken off of life support after his brother’s ex-wife petitioned for him to remain on life support.

“This is a tough situation that a lot of families have to go through,” Shinde told Lincoln.

“What you heard is kind of a classic case (of) why people need to get these advanced healthcare directives,” Hyman explained.

Hyman says getting an advance medical directive is relatively simple by contacting an attorney and completing the necessary paperwork. The state of Georgia expanded advanced directive laws in 2007 and similar expansions are happening nationwide.

This year the Uniform Law Commission expanded the Health Care Decisions Act to make it easier for people to create and use advance directives.

For information on Georgia’s Medical Directive, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Make-A-Wish helps a Georgia teenager fulfill her dream of being a spokesperson

©2023 Cox Media Group