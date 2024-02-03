Georgia unclaimed property returns increased more than 10,000 in previous year, officials say

ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Treasury says more than 30 million Americans have unclaimed property just waiting to be returned.

In Georgia, numbers for 2024 aren’t available yet, but the state told Channel 2 Action News on this year’s National Unclaimed Property Day that millions of dollars in unclaimed funds were returned to residents just last year.

The unclaimed funds come from a variety of places, ranging from inactive bank accounts to unused rebate cards, and even uncashed paychecks.

In the most recent fiscal year, Georgia officials from the Department of Revenue said more than $39 million was given back, including close to 225,000 shares of stock to lost owners.

According to the state, the number of claims paid back to Georgians increased by more than 10,000 from 2022 to 2023. In the 2022 fiscal year, 21,476 people made claims for unclaimed property.

In 2023, that number rose to 33,121 claims for property.

To see if you have unclaimed property held by Georgia and just waiting to get back in your hands, head online.

