Georgia Tech unveils rings for 2024 football season

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech football players received some new bling to commemorate their 2024 season.

The team unveiled the rings on its social media accounts this week.

Last year, Georgia Tech completed back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2014. The team also had back-to-back bowl appearances for the first time since then.

The Yellow Jackets’ 7-6 record included a perfect 5-0 home record at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The program hadn’t accomplished that since 1999 during Coach Brent Key’s playing days.

The perfect home record included a win over then-No. 4 Miami. You can see the final score etched inside the ring along with Georgia Tech’s win over Florida State to open the season.

Georgia Tech finished the season with an appearance in the Birmingham Bowl, where it lost to Vanderbilt.

The Yellow Jackets kick off the 2025 season on the road against Colorado on Aug. 30 and open their home schedule against Gardner-Webb on Sept. 6.

Georgia Tech’s ACC schedule begins on Sept. 13 when it hosts Clemson.

