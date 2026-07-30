Georgia Tech simplifies admissions by removing supplemental essay

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech has taken major steps to help eliminate friction in the admissions process for Fall 2027. It will end its supplemental short-answer essay requirement for first-year applicants.

The decision will reduce barriers and simplify the application process for students and families. Last year, nearly 68,000 students applied for first-year admission to Georgia Tech, a record high.

The change is aimed at making the application process more accessible and straightforward for students while maintaining Georgia Tech’s holistic and highly selective admissions review.

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“Applying to college can be demanding, and we want to do our part to simplify the process as much as we can,” said Mary Tipton Woolley, executive director of Undergraduate Admission. “This change is not intended to make our review process less rigorous, only less complex.”

Admissions leaders determined the supplemental essay was no longer a meaningful differentiator in admissions decisions.

Georgia Tech says it will continue its holistic review process, considering academic performance, school context, major choice, extracurricular involvement, and overall fit.

“Our goal is to make applying to Tech for admission, financial aid, and scholarships as straightforward as possible for students from across Georgia and beyond,” said Rick Clark, vice provost for Enrollment Management. “Each year we evaluate how to best provide students and families with clarity and expand our talent pipeline. Eliminating our supplemental essay, particularly in concert with other strong southern public universities, is a good example of this effort. This is a pivotal time for innovation and disruption in higher education broadly and that starts with applying to college, so I am hopeful that schools across the country will continue to examine how to make the student experience simple, logical, and transparent.”

Students will still be required to complete the Common App personal essay.

Other universities eliminating supplemental essays are University of Georgia, UNC-Chapel Hill, and University of Virginia.

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