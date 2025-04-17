Georgia Tech names school of public policy after Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech announced Tuesday the naming of the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School of Public Policy to honor the legacy of the former president and first lady from Georgia.

At the recommendation of Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera, the Georgia Board of Regents approved the naming on Tuesday at their meeting.

“I am grateful to the Carter family, the Carter Center, and the Georgia Tech alumni and donors who supported this naming,” said Cabrera. “The Carter School will contribute to preserving the memory of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s extraordinary life of public service and will inspire and develop new generations of public leaders committed to progress and service.”

Jimmy Carter attended Georgia Tech in 1942. The School of Public Police is unit of the Ivan Allen College of Liberal Arts, named for former Atlanta Mayor Ivan Allen, Jr.

