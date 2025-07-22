Georgia Tech graduate students develop AI-powered tool to help people with disabilities find jobs

ATLANTA — A team of graduate students from Georgia Tech has developed an AI-powered search platform to help people with disabilities in their job searches.

Searching for a new job is stressful for everyone, but for people with disabilities, it can be overwhelming.

The school says the search platform, named Interstellar Jobs, allows users to describe their disabilities and preferences in their own words to the AI-powered “job coach” for a more personalized and respectful experience.

It provides potential applicants with detailed coaching tips for specific jobs that let job seekers know if they’re a good fit for the position, what challenges they can expect, and what they can do to manage those challenges successfully.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The students behind Interstellar Jobs are with Georgia Tech’s Online Master of Science in Computer Science program.

The team created Interstellar Jobs as their entry for the March 2025 Microsoft Azure Innovation Challenge.

They beat over 70 international entries to win first place and a $10,000 prize.

Despite its success, there is no immediate plan for the team to expand Interstellar Jobs.

Each member of the team balances a full-time job with their studies at Georgia Tech.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group