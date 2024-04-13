Georgia Senator gives USPS until May 10 to give answers about mail delays

ATLANTA — U.S. Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock is the latest lawmaker to demand answers and accountability from the U.S. Postal Service over mail delays in Georgia and across the metro Atlanta area.

On Friday, Channel 2 Action News reported that the U.S. Senate would hold a hearing Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday morning regarding USPS oversight. Sen. Jon Ossoff is a member of that committee.

In addition to both of Georgia’s U.S. senators calling on the federal agency to provide answers and accountability for weeks of delays, Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk has also requested answers as the delays impact Georgians.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Now, Warnock is leading a bipartisan group of lawmakers in both chambers of U.S. Congress in seeking more accountability from the Postal Service.

In a letter sent to USPS leaders on Friday, Warnock and other federal lawmakers pushed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to address issues with the implementation of their “Delivering for America” plan and how it’s impacted residents in the Peach State.

“Americans rely on USPS to connect our communities and deliver everything from essential medication to important tax documents and ballots. Without access to secure, accessible, and efficient postal services, Americans will struggle to meet their everyday needs,” Warnock and his fellow lawmakers said in the letter.

RELATED STORIES:

Warnock went further, saying that “USPS has failed to live up to this standard in Georgia. Since the opening of the new Atlanta Regional Processing and Distribution Center (RPDC) on February 24, 2024, we have increasingly heard from Georgians about disruptions and delays in their essential postal services. As USPS implements changes to its network, USPS must ensure no Georgians, especially those with limited mobility options and urgent needs, are left behind for the sake of modernization.”

Together, the group of lawmakers gave the USPS a deadline of May 10 to respond to a variety of questions regarding accountability, timeliness and overall agency performance, saying the Postal Service has not met its performance targets in 44 of 50 states.

Additionally, the letter said Georgia has the third lowest service performance in the country, with “this overall performance failure has been compounded by the significant delays experienced in Georgia since the opening of the Atlanta RPDC.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Mayor unveils locations for 4 new MARTA stations in Atlanta

©2023 Cox Media Group