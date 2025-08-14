Georgia reports unemployment drop for July

ATLANTA — Georgia’s unemployment rate fell to 3.4% in July, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.

State officials said the rate was not only down from the previous month’s number but remained lower than the national unemployment rate.

“More Georgians are stepping into the workforce and securing jobs — a trend that’s held strong for two consecutive months,” Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes said in a statement. “Meanwhile, the number of unemployed has steadily declined for 11 straight months, resulting in an improved unemployment rate of 3.4% in July 2025, the lowest rate since April 2024.”

In July, jobs decreased by 500, but year-over-year were up by 26,900.

According to the state, the health care and social assistance sector reached an all time high of 625,500 jobs.

While jobs were down in accommodation and food services, transportation, warehousing and utilities, finance and insurance, wholesale trade, as well as federal and information there were gains in several other sectors.

GDOL said health care and social assistance, durable goods manufacturing, construction, professional, scientific and technical services, and state government all had gains.

The state labor force increased but unemployment claims rose 5,073 in July. Over the past year, claims fell 2,535, according to GDOL.

