Georgia reports 3.4% unemployment in September, loss of 3,200 jobs that month

ATLANTA — Georgia’s unemployment rate remained steady at 3.4% in September 2025, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.

GDOL said the rate is one percentage point lower than the national average.

“Georgia’s economy is changing, but our commitment remains firm: We will support businesses, empower workers, and create mortgage-paying jobs that sustain families and strengthen our state for the future,” Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes said in a statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Despite the unchanged unemployment rate, Georgia saw a decrease of 3,200 jobs over the month, bringing the total to 4,991,400. However, over the past year, the state experienced a job increase of 24,300.

In September, several sectors in Georgia reached all-time highs, including financial activities with 285,600 jobs, health care and social assistance with 627,200 jobs, and leisure and hospitality with 520,900 jobs.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sectors with the most job gains over the past month included professional and technical services with 1,400 new jobs, finance and insurance with 1,300, local government with 1,000, arts, entertainment, and recreation with 700, and accommodation and food services also with 700.

Conversely, job declines were noted in administrative and support services, retail trade, information, state government, and federal government.

Over the past year, the sectors with the most job gains were health care and social assistance, arts, entertainment, and recreation, finance and insurance, local government, and private educational services.

Georgia’s labor force saw an increase of 5,879 in September, reaching a total of 5,387,385, although it declined by 25,023 over the past year. Employment rose by 5,429 in September but decreased by 9,177 over the past 12 months.

Unemployment rose slightly by 450 to 181,584 in September but was down by 15,846 over the past year. Initial claims for unemployment benefits increased by 393 in September to 19,014, yet declined by 586 over the past year.

Georgia’s consistent unemployment rate reflects the state’s stable economic environment, supported by strategic investments in workforce development and sector growth.

“For years we’ve invested in building a modern, adaptable workforce, and that investment is reflected in Georgia’s competitive business climate and consistently low unemployment. Today that work matters more than ever – it’s what transforms skilled workers and thriving businesses into lasting opportunity for every Georgian," Holmes said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group