3 members of Cobb County school board agree to return campaign contributions after investigation

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Three members of the Cobb County Board of Education were ordered to return campaign contributions by the Georgia Ethics Commission.

Board Vice Chair John Cristadoro and fellow board members Brad Wheeler and Randy Scamihorn were ordered to return funds received from three political committees in the 2024 primary and general elections.

Complaints were filed with the Georgia Ethics Commission about contributions from Freeman, Mathis, & Gary Reflections PAC, Cobb Children First, Inc. and Business for Schools, Inc., accusing them of contributing funds beyond maximum limits set by state law.

According to the ethics commission, two of the committees accepted responsibility for exceeding contribution limits, but investigators did not find evidence showing the board members knew the funds were beyond state limits.

Wheeler received $13,200 in contributions beyond the limit for the 2024 election cycle.

State officials said Wheeler has agreed to remit $5,000 in contributions as he does not have sufficient campaign funds to repay the full amount.

Cristadoro received $6,600 in contributions beyond the limit and agreed to repay the full amount, the ethics commission said.

Scamihorn received $13,200 in contributions beyond the limit and agreed to remit the full amount to the Georgia Ethics Commission.

All three cases were administratively dismissed once the resolutions for remittance and repayment were reached, according to filings from the commission shared with Channel 2 Action News.

No wrongdoing was found to have been committed by Wheeler, Scamihorn or Cristadoro.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to all three members of the board for comment and is waiting for their responses.

