Georgia Rep. pitches tax relief for timber industry as it recovers from Hurricane Helene

ATLANTA — Georgia House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration wants to cut taxes for the state’s timber industry as farmers continue to face challenges from storm impacts.

House Resolution 1000 was proposed by Efstration to cut the tax on sale or harvest of timber in the state.

“The timber tax cut is necessary because Georgia timber farmers are facing severe economic hardship following the closure of multiple paper mills and sawmills in Georgia,” Efstration said in a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News.

Efstration said timber industry, one of Georgia’s biggest commodities, is still recovering from significant losses in the wake of damage from Hurricane Helene.

The state representative said his resolution is meant to help the state’s rural economy and Georgia livelihoods.

"The cost to the state is estimated to be a maximum of approximately $18 million per year, with a fiscal note currently in process and the final cost potentially being lower,“ Efstration said. ”The resolution has bipartisan support from legislators across Georgia who understand the importance of updating the tax code to support family-owned timber farms and protect a cornerstone of the state’s rural economy."

After Hurricane Helene, Channel 2 Action News reported how the storm had dealt a heavy blow to the state’s timber farmers.

State agriculture experts estimated the damage from the storm totaled out to about $1.3 billion.

Lawmakers already approved a $300 million tax break in the 2025 legislative session for farmers and timber industry members after the storm.

In September, the U.S. government also announced $531 million grant to assist Georgia agricultural producers in recovering from Hurricane Helene, including for timber farmers.

State legislators also introduced the TREES Act in the 2025 session to provide additional relief to the industry, but it did not garner enough support to get to the governor’s desk for approval.

