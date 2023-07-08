Georgia public school students to receive P-EBT benefits during summer

ATLANTA — Georgia officials announced a summer food benefit for students in low-income households for those who got reduced-price or free school meals during the past school year.

The approval of P-EBT benefits program will give K-12 students in Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program households a $120 benefit sum per student for the summer.

State officials said the program was approved federally, allowing the Georgia Department of Human Services to distribute the benefits to SNAP families who are eligible.

The Georgia DHS Division of Family and Children Services will begin issuing benefits to students within four weeks of a SNAP household’s benefit release date.

Those eligible include high school seniors who graduated in May 2023, DHS said in a statement.

The summer P-EBT benefits will be issued to the same P-EBT that households were already using, or a household’s current EBT card if the student is in a SNAP household.

Newly eligible students who are not part of a SNAP household will receive a P-EBT card within four weeks of their benefit release date, according to DHS.

Georgia residents can learn more about the P-EBT program, including a list of frequently asked questions, online.

