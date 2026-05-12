Georgia Power announces new savings plan for customers

ATLANTA — Georgia Power announced that, starting in June, a new agreement with the Georgia Public Service Commission was expected to bring savings on monthly bills.

According to the company, a stipulated agreement, if approved, with the PSC would give Georgia Power customers monthly savings of $4 for a typical residential bill.

“Georgia Power and the Public Interest Advocacy (PIA) Staff of the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) have reached a stipulated agreement in two cases originally filed with the Georgia PSC in February,” the company said.

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Both of those cases were filed with PSC to recover the costs for fuel to operate power plants and to recover costs from restoration efforts after Hurricane Helene.

The company said the $285 million savings plan would come out to about $50 saved per year for residential customers, starting in June, if the commission approves it.

“We know that our customers depend on us to keep their power reliable and affordable every day, and to be ready to restore power safely and quickly following devastating storms like Hurricane Helene,” Tyler Cook, CFO and treasurer for Georgia Power, said in a statement, in part.. “We expect to be able to provide significantly more savings than we anticipated in February when we filed these cases. Lower rates mean real savings for Georgia families and businesses as the heat of summer begins which can lead to higher bills.”

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